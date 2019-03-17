Resources More Obituaries for Janet MORGAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet MORGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers MORGAN, Janet Janet Bradford Morgan, an Atlanta native, proud Georgia Bulldog and a widely respected attorney in South Florida, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, after a valiant four-year fight against lung cancer. She was 60, taken far too soon from the family and many friends who loved her. She is survived by her devoted parents, James and Maude Bradford of Atlanta; her beloved daughter, Zoe Grimm, of Charleston, S.C.; her husband of 18 years, Curtis Morgan of Fort Lauderdale; her first husband and Zoe's father, Fred Grimm of Fort Lauderdale; and her faithful dogs, Pogo and Pixie, who brought her constant comfort in her final weeks in hospice in her Fort Lauderdale home. Janet strived to make the most of her last years, marking important milestones. Her proudest highlight was attending the May 2018 graduation of her daughter from the College of Charleston. She also joyfully reconnected with old classmates at the 40th reunion of North Fulton High School in Buckhead. She organized long weekend gatherings on St. Simons Island with her closest friends from the University of Georgia and UGA School of Law. In January, she celebrated her 60th birthday with her husband and her daughter, who spent hours helping her mother reply to a flood of birthday wishes. Janet graduated from North Fulton High in 1977, where she was a member of the tennis team, the honor society and news editor of the school paper, The Scribbler. She earned two degrees at UGA, graduating with a bachelor's in Journalism in 1981, followed by her Juris Doctor in 1984. She also danced many nights away in Athens clubs to the music of then-obscure bands. Decades later, she remained an actual card-carrying member of the REM Fan Club. After graduating from UGA Law, she clerked for the Hon. G. Grant Brantley of Cobb County Superior Court, then spent a year in private practice before deciding to devote herself to public interest law. She spent two years as a Georgia assistant attorney general, where she handled environmental and First Amendment litigation and also served as counsel to the Stone Mountain Authority and Sapelo Island Authority. In 1991, she moved to Fort Lauderdale, joining the Florida Bar as regional branch counsel for the unlicensed practice of law. Over her 23-year career there, she forced a string of fake lawyers, shady foreclosure mills and a host of other scammers to shut their doors or overhaul unethical practices. She helped law enforcement agencies build criminal charges against the worst operators, made cases that established statewide precedents and never lost an appeal at the Florida Supreme Court level. She led a full and happy life in Florida, raising a daughter, renovating an 80-year-old wooden cottage in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding herself with friends and dogs. She spent many weekends outdoors, swimming, biking, birdwatching in the Everglades or fishing the flats in Biscayne Bay with her husband Curtis, as long as he brought fried chicken. Janet also was an avid sports fan who demanded full household attention to Bulldog football and always rehashed victories with her father Jim, a fellow Dawg. Over the last year, recalling a childhood listening to the Braves on radio, she rediscovered her love for baseball, cheering for the Miami Marlins. She didn't care that they often lost because, you know, wait until next year. And the unhurried rhythm of the games took her mind away from her daunting health challenge. Janet was a non-smoker so the discovery of a lung tumor in spring 2015 was an awful surprise, coming just months after her retirement from law practice. She took on cancer with the same ethic she applied to her cases, relentlessly researching her options. She came to know as much about the latest studies and clinical trials as her oncologists. Over nearly four years, she endured surgery, radiation and multiple exhausting rounds of chemo and other drugs. She kept friends updated through regular posts on The Caring Bridge website, her gifted writing somehow managing to make her difficult journey warm, funny and inspiring. It was the perfect reflection of an incredible spirit and strength that also made her a true and loyal friend. Janet always aspired to do the right thing. She was gentle and quiet by nature but a vocal advocate for the environment, women's rights and civil rights. She also was a lifelong rescuer of lost dogs, always carrying a leash and treats in her car. Though she spent the last half of her life in South Florida, Janet's heart was always in Georgia. Cumberland Island was her favorite place on the planet. Over the years she and her husband celebrated a number of special occasions at Greyfield Inn, where Janet loved reading in a porch swing or walking the pristine, uncrowded beach. The sea always left her happy and at peace. Some of her remains will be spread at the Cumberland seaside and in Biscayne Bay. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2461 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, on Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. A celebration of Janet's life will follow, which also will be held at the church. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to Gilda's Club, the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation or any reputable cancer-fighting organization. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date for her friends in South Florida. Janet wore a bracelet inscribed with this: Courage is moving forward in the face of fear, one step at a time. 