MOSELEY, Janet Pownall Janet Pownall Moseley, age 98, died peacefully on July 18, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1920 in the San Jacinto Mountain town of Idyllwild, California. Janet spent her early life in Pasadena, CA before moving to Atlanta, Ga where she married & raised her family. Predeceased by her husband of fifty-five years, Walter Grant Moseley, Sr., her parents Harold & Lucia Pownall, three brothers & two sisters. Survivors include: Kimeran (Ken) Brewer, Denise (Bob)Herman, Grant (Rhonda) Moseley, Jr, Lucia (David) Perry, Janet (Mike) Brooks. Twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren. Visitation & celebration of Janet's life will be held at Briarlake Baptist Chapel 3715 Lavista Rd. Decatur, GA 30033 August 10, 2019, 5:00 PM visitation 6:00 PM service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019