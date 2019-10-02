|
HERRICK (PACKETT), Janet Janet Packett Herrick, 89, left this life on Sept. 28, 2019. She was born on February 19, 1930. Born and raised in Florence, Massachusetts, she then lived in Windsor Locks, Connecticut before moving to Hazlet, NJ where she lived for 50 years before relocating to Atlanta, Georgia. She taught pre school for many years at St. Ann's in Keansburg. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Church Keyport, NJ and a member of the choir there, eventually becoming the choir director. She received a degree from Brookdale College in early childhood education. Janet is predeceased by her mother Margaret (Grady) and her father Benjamin Packett, and her son Mark. Married in 1950, she leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Ronald Herrick, her sons and daughters in law Daniel Herrick and Francine of Lincroft, NJ and Alan Herrick and Sherri of Atlanta, GA. She was a wonderful grandmother to her beloved grandchildren Graham, Sam and Simon. Janet also cherished her nieces, nephews, in laws, many friends and neighbors. Janet loved music of all kinds and she had a beautiful singing voice. She also loved her "furry friends", especially dogs. She loved the ocean and her vacations on Cape Cod. Services will be held at 12 p.m, Saturday, October 5 at Holy Spirit Church in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VH1 Save the Music Foundation, Attn: Julia Hare, POB 2096, NY, NY 10108-2096, which helps kids, schools and communities realize their full potential through the power of making music.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019