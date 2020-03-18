|
|
STONE, Janet L. Janet L. Stone, born August 28, 1958 to Doris and Walter Stone, died peacefully at her Atlanta home on March 13, 2020. Janet was diagnosed with glioblastoma at the peak of her happiness and career. She endured over 2 1/2 years of chemotherapy and radiation with grit, determination, grace and humor, buoying the spirits of friends and family. Born in Irvington, New Jersey, Janet never lost the "jersey" (her opinion on a subject was never a mystery). Janet was an automotive savant, able to identify any make and model of car including engine specs, year built and design features. A 1973 Grand Torino and a yellow Corvette were all time favorite cars until she was able to acquire a BMW 328i Sport Turbo (black with red leather interior) manufactured in the Munich factory that she visited. Janet's passion for cars was exceeded only by her love of clothes and she never walked out the door without make-up, jewelry, a snappy outfit and expensive shoes. A bon vivant, Janet's ultimate compliment on a cocktail, blazer or a piece of pizza was "she's a thing of beauty." On the other hand, Phoebe and her friends endured endless Hallmark movies about cupcake shops and Christmas decorating while keeping Janet company during her illness. Throughout her life Janet defied obstacles and stereotypes. Denied the opportunity to go to college, Janet worked her way up into management at multiple corporations including AT&T, Lucent, Lexis-Nexis and CogeccoPeer1. At age 50, Janet decided it was time for a college degree but skipped the undergraduate phase and talked her way into an Executive MBA program at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, graduating with flying colors in 2012. In 2016, Janet joined CareerBuilder as Vice President of Client Experience and declared that it was the best and most satisfying job ever. She made a significant impact on the organization in the 6 short months before her cancer diagnosis. Janet is survived by the love of her life, Phoebe Richardson. They had 14 magical years together, marrying in 2015. Their relationship was a model of deep love and respect. In addition to her wife, Janet is survived by a multitude of devoted friends, her brother Walter, pets Sidney and Frankie and her collection of vintage cameras. The final sentence of the wedding vows that Janet wrote to Phoebe was "And when it is time for me to leave this earth, I want it to be in your arms." And it was so. Arrangements are under the care of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory to the Winship Cancer Center of Emory University (www.winshipcancer.emory.edu) would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2020