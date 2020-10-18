Janice Carson

CARSON, Janice Orick Janice Orick Carson, 81, of Sandy Springs, died October 15, 2020. Mrs. Carson was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Lamar Carson and is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Susan Orick; brother, Don Orick; and several nieces and nephews. Having no children of her own, she developed a special relationship with Ed and Susan's two children, Cody and Maddy who lived nearby. They became like her surrogate grandchildren and she doted on them unashamedly. Her marriage to Lamar was a happy one and they became cruise afficianados, taking over 70 cruises together all over the world. Jan worked most of her adult life in telecommunications, starting with Southwestern Bell in St. Louis when she was still a teenager. The company changed names many times over the years but she was always the same dependable manager. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John United Methodist Church at 550 Mt. Paran Rd., Atlanta, GA 30327. The viewing will be on Wednesday, October 21, from 10 to 10:30 AM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 21, at 11 o'clock, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.