1/1
Janice Carson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARSON, Janice Orick Janice Orick Carson, 81, of Sandy Springs, died October 15, 2020. Mrs. Carson was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Lamar Carson and is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Susan Orick; brother, Don Orick; and several nieces and nephews. Having no children of her own, she developed a special relationship with Ed and Susan's two children, Cody and Maddy who lived nearby. They became like her surrogate grandchildren and she doted on them unashamedly. Her marriage to Lamar was a happy one and they became cruise afficianados, taking over 70 cruises together all over the world. Jan worked most of her adult life in telecommunications, starting with Southwestern Bell in St. Louis when she was still a teenager. The company changed names many times over the years but she was always the same dependable manager. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John United Methodist Church at 550 Mt. Paran Rd., Atlanta, GA 30327. The viewing will be on Wednesday, October 21, from 10 to 10:30 AM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 21, at 11 o'clock, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Viewing
10:00 AM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved