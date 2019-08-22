|
BALLARD (EDWARD), Janice A. Mrs. Janice A. Ballard, age 100, and wife of the late Edward A. Ballard, entered her eternal rest with the Lord on August 20, 2019. Born in Edgefield County, South Carolina, she and her family moved to Fayette County, Georgia, when she was 13 years old and remained a Fayette County resident until her death. Daughter of the late Carroll and Mary Emma Williams, Mrs. Ballard leaves to cherish her memory her surviving five children and their spouses: Gloria and Larry Blakely; Julia and Douglas Ivey: William and Jamie Ballard; Elender Akin; and Cindy and Jerry Carpenter; and the family's wonderful friend Glen Winkles. Her son Theron Ballard predeceased her. She has two surviving sisters Anna Oldag and Marjorie Nunnally - along with her extended Ballard family of Charles and Jeanette Ballard, Lucille Ballard and Ada Hewell and many dear nieces and nephews from her entire family. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Evelyn, Carroll, Furman and Bernard, several brothers- and sisters-in-law from her large family; Father- and Mother-in-law William J. and Katie B. Ballard as well as several nieces and nephews from all her family. Remaining to cherish "Grandma's" memory are Grandchildren Greg and Cindy; Amy and Jeremy; Jeff and Michelle; Angie and Reid; Lisa and David; Pam and Caleb; Shannon; Jo Elen and Jack; Kathy and Matt; and Katie. Her large group of Great "Grands" includes Cole; Kyndal and Josh; Heather; Caden; Presley; Kellen; Kasen; Kory; Baylee; Kylee and Lane; Grant; Allie; Hannah; Chandler; Jackson; Maci; Hunter; and Hayes. Her Great-Great "Grands" include Rayah and Kynleigh. She was predeceased by two Great "Grands" Lacey and Bailey. Mrs. Ballard and her Family were blessed immensely with a wonderful group of Caregivers who deserve a reward of God's best for having nurtured and loved her and our family for the past several years. She had a wide circle of church friends who provided transportation and special treats for every occasion. We are eternally grateful to them. Having served faithfully at Wildwood Baptist in Edgefield County, South Carolina, as a child, and later at both Antioch and Woolsey Baptist Churches as an adult Sunday School teacher, Mrs. Ballard is remembered for her diligence in the scriptures and faithfulness in God's service. She was the oldest member of Woolsey Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday evening, August 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Woolsey Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Georgia with Reverend Chuck Chambers and Reverend Larry Stegall officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Edward at Woolsey Baptist Church Cemetery. Donations to the Senior Ministry at Woolsey Baptist Church or to Southern Grace Hospice, McDonough, Georgia, will be appreciated. However, she loved fresh flowers and floral offerings will also be accepted. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019