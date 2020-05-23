|
GATTI, Janice Sue Janice Sue Gatti, age 72, went to be with the Lord, Her Savior, on April 28, 2020. Janice transitioned peacefully at home with her family by her side. Janice shared life for over 50 years with her adoring husband Dr. Anthony J. Gatti. Janice and Tony had three children together, Christopher, Lisa and Gina, and seven grandchildren, Morgan, Marchella, Ally, Helena, Esme, Sam, and Sebastian. She will be greatly and immensely missed by all who had the honor of knowing her, and especially those who were blessed to call her "Wife", "Mommy", "Honey", and friend. Janice was diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer in March of 2020 and after a brief illness at her home, she peacefully transitioned on April 28, 2020. Janice was an incredible wife, mother and grandmother who, undoubtedly, had the spiritual gift of service and was a tireless advocate for those in need, no matter where she found them. Janice loved just helping and serving. Janice would help any person, family member, friend. and stranger. In addition to running a large medical practice with her husband Dr. Anthony Gatti, for nearly 40 years while raising her children, and grandchildren, Janice was also very active with St. Ann's Catholic Church. Additionally, she volunteered for the Cobb Country Court System as a child advocate case worker here in Georgia for many years. Janice also worked with an Abused Women and Children Center in Naples, Florida and CCYA Guardian Angels Home for homeless teens. Memorial Service will be announced, when permitted, by St. Ann's Catholic Church. No flowers please. In lieu, please send all gift donations too: CCYA Guardian Angles. Donations in memory of Janice Gatti should be made payable to: CCYA. Mail donations to: CCYA GUARDIAN ANGELS, c/o 4562 Oakside Point, Marietta, GA 30067. CCYA is a 501(3)(c) Georgia, Not for Profit.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2020