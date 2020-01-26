|
HARDEN (ROBERTS), Janice Janice Roberts Harden was born to the parentage of the late Edmond Roberts, Jr. and Rozella Wesley Roberts in Eatonton, GA on Jan. 5, 1946. Janice's earthly book was closed on Jan. 21, 2020. The visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, from 12 PM - 5 PM, with services Monday, Jan. 27, at 1 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034; Minister Michael Harden, Presiding.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020