Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Harden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Harden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Harden Obituary
HARDEN (ROBERTS), Janice Janice Roberts Harden was born to the parentage of the late Edmond Roberts, Jr. and Rozella Wesley Roberts in Eatonton, GA on Jan. 5, 1946. Janice's earthly book was closed on Jan. 21, 2020. The visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, from 12 PM - 5 PM, with services Monday, Jan. 27, at 1 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034; Minister Michael Harden, Presiding.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -