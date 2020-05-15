Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
View Map
Graveside service
Private
Westview Cemetery
1680 Westview Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
Janice Jones Obituary
JONES, Janice Minor Janice Minor Jones passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 84 where she resided in Atlanta, Georgia. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. She is survived by two daughters, Monika Jones Lusk and Angela Jones Church (Robert); grandchildren, Amanda Shropshire, Andrew Lusk, Matthew Church, Maya Church and Marc Church; great grandchildren, Christian Shropshire Newson and Zoey Lusk. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. The Public can stream the service "LIVE" using: vimeo.com/murraybrothers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2020
