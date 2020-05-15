|
|
JONES, Janice Minor Janice Minor Jones passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 84 where she resided in Atlanta, Georgia. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. She is survived by two daughters, Monika Jones Lusk and Angela Jones Church (Robert); grandchildren, Amanda Shropshire, Andrew Lusk, Matthew Church, Maya Church and Marc Church; great grandchildren, Christian Shropshire Newson and Zoey Lusk. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. The Public can stream the service "LIVE" using: vimeo.com/murraybrothers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2020