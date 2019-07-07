LEFLER, Janice Janice Lefler of Roswell, Georgia, born on July 22, 1937, passed away on July 2nd peacefully at home with her daughters. Known by friends as Jan or Grandma Jan, even though she didn't have grandchildren. She grew up in Flint, Mi. She attended Nazareth College of Nursing. In 1958 she played an intricate role in establishing Emory Hospitals Department of Psychiatry. She worked at Peachford, in private practice, and established a girls group home for Inner Harbor where they fondly referred to her as Momma Jan. Jan was a friend to the homeless, the sick and the poor. She always had a hug for everyone and loved people. For years she was known as "The Soap Lady" at a local food pantry for her commitment to providing laundry detergent. All her life she gave to others. She loved knitting hats for cancer patients. She handmade rosaries and sent then to Catholic missionaries. Jan is survived by her daughters Karin, (husband David Savage), Marty (husband Nathan Thompson), Jennifer, their father Covert "Buzz" Lefler, her brother Phillip Chalifoux, and her two cats Tommy and Sadie. Jan was an incredibly beautiful loving Mother and will be deeply missed by her daughters. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, July 11th at 2:00, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta, Georgia 30062. In lieu of flowers donations may be made 'In Memory of Jan Lefler' to the Community Assistance Center P.O. Box 501298 Atlanta, GA 31150 or to the Food Pantry drop off, 8607 Roswell Road Sandy Springs, GA 30350. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019