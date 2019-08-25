Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Janice Levens Obituary
LEVENS, Janice Kay Janice Kay Levens, age 74, of Atlanta, passed away in the comfort of her home on Aug. 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Basil Troy Levens, her children Scott Levens, Kim (Steve) Rhineheimer, Kelli (Joe) Mayo, and Jonathan (Muffy) Levens, and her grandchildren Joseph, Brittany (Whit), Krista, Kalyn, Nathan, Luke, Laine, and Abby. She is also survived by siblings Rosemary "Rosie" (Bill) Dickey, Greg Pankey, and Cindy (Mike) Gore. Jan was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Alva Pankey, and her siblings Carolyn Sue Pankey, Fred Pankey, Phil Pankey, Doug Pankey, and Joe Pankey. Born on February 3, 1945 in Savannah, GA, Jan married her husband Basil Troy "Buddy" Levens on July 13, 1963 in Greenville, Mississippi. They lived all over the United States, and she enjoyed setting up new households but always considered Georgia home. She loved card games, trips to the beach, the Georgia Bulldogs, and shopping at Macy's. Jan never met a stranger, making friends wherever she went. A devoted wife, mother, sister, and "Granjan" to her eight grandchildren, she loved nothing more than family days. Services will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA. The visitation will be held Aug. 26 from 7 PM - 9 PM with the service on Aug. 27 at 11 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
