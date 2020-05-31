Janice Metzler
1950 - 2020
METZLER, Janice Adelle Janice Adelle Metzler, age 70, of Roswell passed away peacefully of Lewy-body dementia secondary to Parkinson's disease on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Janice was born on February 22, 1950, to Mary Hodgins Metzler and Cuvier A. Metzler Jr. in Washington, D.C. A gifted artist, Janice was Assistant Director and longtime volunteer at Bulloch Hall. Previously, she worked with Myott (Studio Workshop) in Buckhead. Janice was creative, outgoing, friendly, and had a whimsical nature. She loved gardening, travel, animals, and reading, especially about art She is survived by her loving sister, Margaret (Mike) Kane; Niece Addie (Danny) George and two grandnieces, all of Roswell, GA, as well as Cousins Nancy (Mike) Swain, Patrick (Amy) Swain, Shirley (Jimmy) Thompson and lifelong friends/extended family, Abby (Ricky) Reynolds, Binky (Mike) Touse, and Adam (Nick) Buckley. Her memorial service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, at 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Atlanta Humane Society or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) at https://www.lbda.org/.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
7709934811
