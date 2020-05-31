METZLER, Janice Adelle Janice Adelle Metzler, age 70, of Roswell passed away peacefully of Lewy-body dementia secondary to Parkinson's disease on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Janice was born on February 22, 1950, to Mary Hodgins Metzler and Cuvier A. Metzler Jr. in Washington, D.C. A gifted artist, Janice was Assistant Director and longtime volunteer at Bulloch Hall. Previously, she worked with Myott (Studio Workshop) in Buckhead. Janice was creative, outgoing, friendly, and had a whimsical nature. She loved gardening, travel, animals, and reading, especially about art She is survived by her loving sister, Margaret (Mike) Kane; Niece Addie (Danny) George and two grandnieces, all of Roswell, GA, as well as Cousins Nancy (Mike) Swain, Patrick (Amy) Swain, Shirley (Jimmy) Thompson and lifelong friends/extended family, Abby (Ricky) Reynolds, Binky (Mike) Touse, and Adam (Nick) Buckley. Her memorial service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, at 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Atlanta Humane Society or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) at https://www.lbda.org/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.