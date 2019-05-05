STOCKER, Janice Janice Marie Stocker, 88, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Dr. Stocker ("Jan") was born March 12, 1931, in Bradford, Ohio, daughter of Chester and Helen D. Stocker. She grew up helping with the family business and enjoying time on the family farm. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Earlham College, a master's degree in education at Ball State University, and a doctoral degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. Jan enjoyed a distinguished career in collegiate athletics, serving as Women's Athletic Director at Ball State, then as Assistant Athletic Director at West Virginia University. Staring in 1979, she served for five years as Commissioner of the Wisconsin Women's Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. She went on to serve as Associate Athletic Director and Senior Women's Administrator for Florida State University until her retirement in 1997. Jan was a consummate professional, driven by her passion to bring equity to girls and women in sports. Jan is survived by her longtime friend, Missy Garrett; two siblings, Jean Stocker Pugh and Clifford Stocker; and multiple nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Herb Stocker. A service to celebrate the life of Dr. Jan Stocker will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home with the Reverend Laura Jerningan officiating. The family will receive friends before the memorial service from 11 a.m. until the service hour. To read the complete obituary or to share a condolence or memory with the family, please visit the memorial page at www.asturner.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2019