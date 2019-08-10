|
|
THIEL, Janice Davis Williamson Janice Davis Williamson Thiel, age 68 of Johns Creek, GA passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was a very loving, giving, and generous person, always actively contributing to many organizations locally and globally. Janice was preceded in death by her father, Albert Huey Williamson; her mother Alice Gregory; stepfather, Garland Gregory. She is survived by her husband, David Thiel; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Rev. Scott McIntosh; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Elizabeth Thiel; three grandchildren, Isabella McIntosh, Samuel McIntosh, and Alistair Baumgartner; siblings, Beverly Marcantel, Clint and Ivana Williamson, Al and Lillian Williamson; several nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her legacy will live on in all those that knew her. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ruston United Methodist Children's Home in Ruston, LA. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 10, 2019