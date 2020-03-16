|
|
THRELKELD, Janice McClure Janice McClure Threlkeld age 82, of Woodstock, GA passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from the Chapel of Darby Funeral Home with interment following in the Cherokee Memorial Park. Reverend Charles Dunahoo will officiate. Visitation for Mrs. Threlkeld will be from 5 - 9 PM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Susan) Threlkeld, Decatur, GA, Scott (Sandra) Threlkeld, Canton, GA, Brian (Pam) Threlkeld, Cumming, GA; sisters, Henrietta McClure, Canton, GA, Nancy (Benny) Richards, Canton, GA and 5 grandchildren, Kelley Threlkeld, Connor Threlkeld, Katie Threlkeld, Allison Threlkeld and Josephine Threlkeld. The satff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Threlkeld Family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2020