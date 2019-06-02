TUCKER, Janice Sue Mrs. Janice Sue Tucker, age 72, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Janice was known for her smile, her love for her family and friends and her faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Janice worked for various law firms throughout her career, most recently Hudnall Cohn from which she retired in 2013 after twenty-five dedicated years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mimi, sister, and friend; Janice will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Janice is survived by her loving husband, Julian Boyce Tucker; two children Brent Tucker and Katrina Kaiser; three grandchildren and two siblings. Memorial Services will be held 1:00pm, Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church in Johns Creek. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the service hour. Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to a complete obituary. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary