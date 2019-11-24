|
WALCEK, Janice Dawne Janice Dawne Walcek (n?e Wood), 71, of Roswell passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1948, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Olive and Everett Wood. She grew up in Sunland, Los Angeles, where she met and wed Emil Joseph Walcek in 1969. They moved to Atlanta in 1972. After working in the medical industry, she became the co-owner of EJW Associates, Inc. with Emil in 1982. Janice was a devoted wife and mother to three energetic kids, with a passion for working in the family business, genealogy, reading, and road trips across the country and Canada. Survived by daughter Erin and son-in-law Matthew, son Sean and daughter-in-law Lisa, daughter Heather and son-in-law Patrick, grandchildren Killian, Ian, Annabel, Chloe, and Lilian, brother David, and sisters Susan and Darcy. Preceded in death by her husband, her sister Jo Ann, her brother Michael, and her parents.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019