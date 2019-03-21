BLUMBERG, Janis Janis Green Blumberg, age 92, passed away in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday March 19, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1927 in Bessemer, Alabama to Nathan and Beatrice (Katz) Green, and attended Bessemer High School, the Art Institute of Chicago, the University of Alabama and the Philadelphia College of Art. After returning to Bessemer, Janis worked for Pizitz Department Store where she did sketches for their newspaper ads. She moved to Atlanta in 1950 after marrying the love of her life, Marvin Blumberg, who preceded her in death just over one year ago. She continued her art studies in Atlanta under Ben Shute, cofounder of the Atlanta College of Art, and her work was formally recognized in many exhibitions, including first place in the Southeastern Arts Festival. In addition to art, her interests included opera, Alabama football, and golf. She is survived by her sons Michael (Sally) Blumberg of Vancouver and Richard Blumberg of Atlanta, and daughter Ann (Brad) Bulkley of Dallas, and grandchildren Michael and Alison Bulkley. She is also survived by sisters in law Betsy Teplis of Atlanta and Myrna Green of Boston. The family also wants to recognize and thank caregiver extraordinaire, Vantra Christopher. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . The funeral service will be held graveside at Sparkman/Hillcrest at 11am on Friday, March 22, 2019, Dallas, TX. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary