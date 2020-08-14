FLEMING, Jr., Jared B. Jared B. Fleming, Jr., a native of Towson, MD, married to the late Margaret Philbin Fleming of Baltimore for 63 years, died on August 13, 2020 at the age of 93. He had been a manufacturer's representative for the Brunner Mfg. Co. and later an officer and property manager with the Equitable Bank in Maryland. Upon his retirement in 1990 they relocated to Roswell, GA. He is survived by his 9 children, Jared, lll (Sherry), Christopher, Patrick (Susan), Michael (Kathy), Daniel, Matthew (Julia), John (Kathy), Thomas, and Katie Cameron (Robert), 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Peter B. Fleming (Marie) of Harrison, ME. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Daniel J. Fleming at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 675 Riverside Rd., Roswell, GA 30075 on August 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Canton, GA at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Arrangements are being handled by Northside Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd. Roswell, GA.