|
|
FREEMAN, Jared Celebration of Life Services for Jared Freeman, age 9, will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 AM at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. Visitation will be held FRIDAY, December 6, from 6 PM - 8 PM also at the South Dekalb Chapel. Entombment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-2500 River Rd., Ellenwood GA. Please express your condolences at www.levettfuneralhome.com. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019