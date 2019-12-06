Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Jared Freeman

Jared Freeman Obituary
FREEMAN, Jared Celebration of Life Services for Jared Freeman, age 9, will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 AM at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. Visitation will be held FRIDAY, December 6, from 6 PM - 8 PM also at the South Dekalb Chapel. Entombment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-2500 River Rd., Ellenwood GA. Please express your condolences at www.levettfuneralhome.com. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019
