GRIMM, Jari Jari Bennett Grimm age 76, of Atlanta, passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Donald and Mildred Bennett. She attended Burgess High School in El Paso, Texas and The University of Texas at El Paso where she studied History. She later attended George Washington University in Washington D.C. where she studied International Affairs. Jari met her husband Doug in 1964 in El Paso, Texas while he was serving in the United States Army, they married in 1967. After their marriage they briefly lived in Dallas, Texas. Her husband's work brought them to Atlanta where she was employed at Neiman-Marcus. Doug's work then took them to various cities throughout the South where Jari worked as a realtor, salesperson and homemaker and loving mother. When they settled permanently in Atlanta, Jari worked at Emory University which she loved. She was invigorated and inspired by being around young adults. In retirement Jari enjoyed traveling with friends and family and had a deep fascination with other cultures especially the Southwest. She spent time during her travels volunteering her time at numerous Indian reservations and animal sanctuaries. She never met an animal she didn't want to save. Jari is survived by her husband Douglas Grimm, her son Bennett Grimm, daughter-in-law Kristy McDonald and granddaughters Georgia and Fiona Grimm, all of Atlanta. She also leaves behind her brothers, Joseph Bennett of Albuquerque, N.M. and Donald Bennett of Ruidoso, N.M. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 18, 2019