DAVIS III, Jarrett L. Jarrett L. Davis III, was born May 25, 1929 in New York City and was a resident of Atlanta since 1938. He died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Jarre was predeceased by his parents, Lafayette and Martha Moon Davis, and his son, Jarrett Lafayette Davis IV. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Virginia Bryan Davis, daughter Frances Spalding Davis, son Robert Bryan Davis, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Following graduation from the University of South Carolina in 1950 he joined the Atlanta agency of the Provident Life and Accident Insurance Company in 1951 and became their General Agent in January 1970. During his career he served as President of several Industry organizations. In 1984 he was elected Trustee of The American College of Life Underwriters in Bryn Marr, PA. and served for ten years. In 2001 The American College awarded him the Soloman S. Huebner Gold Medal. In December 1992 he sold "The Davis Agency" to the Provident Life & Accident Insurance Company and joined Builder Investment Group as a Marketing Consultant. During his life he enjoyed tennis, golf, travel, and his family. He and his wife were most fortunate to have visited many wonderful places. His favorite was his mountain home in Cashiers, NC where he and Mary Virginia spent summers for the last 30 years. A graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery Saturday, June 29 2019 at 10 AM. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM followed by a reception at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Shepherd Center Foundation, 2020 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, or to a . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 27 to June 28, 2019