Jason Banks

I am devastated and shocked to hear of the passing my dear cousin. You are truly gone too soon! I will Jason was BIGGER than life but kind and quiet nature. He was a leader and EVERYONE loved him. He was my Big cousin and looked for me on many occasion. I will remember him as a free spirit, but disciplined enough to get what needed to be done done. I wish I could be there in Fayetteville for your wife, mom, children and brother and fam. My sincere condolences to up for the entire Banks/Waller family. Know that the peace and love of God go with you in the days and weeks ahead. May he comfort you by knowing that your loved one rest in his perfect and devine peace and power. Jason, you are gone but not forgotten! You are loved and we are deeply grieved!



With love and sympathy,



Cousin Jenelle Brown



