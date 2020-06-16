Jason Banks
BANKS, Jason Services for Jason Banks will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 11 AM, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park. His care entrusted to Hope Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl., Fayetteville, GA. (770) 461-9222.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
HOPE Funeral Home
JUN
16
Service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 461-9222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Ondjelle Hemby
June 14, 2020
I am devastated and shocked to hear of the passing my dear cousin. You are truly gone too soon! I will Jason was BIGGER than life but kind and quiet nature. He was a leader and EVERYONE loved him. He was my Big cousin and looked for me on many occasion. I will remember him as a free spirit, but disciplined enough to get what needed to be done done. I wish I could be there in Fayetteville for your wife, mom, children and brother and fam. My sincere condolences to up for the entire Banks/Waller family. Know that the peace and love of God go with you in the days and weeks ahead. May he comfort you by knowing that your loved one rest in his perfect and devine peace and power. Jason, you are gone but not forgotten! You are loved and we are deeply grieved!

With love and sympathy,

Cousin Jenelle Brown
Jenelle Brown
Family
June 14, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Mary Richardson
June 13, 2020
You will be deeply miss my friend
Wendell Macklin
Friend
June 13, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
John Macklin
June 12, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
charles kess
