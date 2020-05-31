BOCK, Jason Jason Matthew Bock, 50, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was the beloved son of Bonnie and Ivan Bock of Alpharetta, GA. He graduated from Riverwood High School, University of Tampa, and Georgia State University. Jason was a native Atlantan born November 3, 1969. He had a career as a computer consultant for several companies. Jason was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing baseball. He is survived by his parents, Bonnie and Ivan of Alpharetta, GA; his brother Kevin of Ft. Collins, Colorado; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jason loved his 4 legged companion of 18 years, Bruester, who preceded him in death. A graveside funeral will be held June 1st at 2 PM, at Greenwood Cemetery. The size will be limited due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The William Breman Jewish Home or Temple Sinai. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



