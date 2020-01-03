|
DUBOIS, Jason E. Jason E. Dubois passed away on December 26, 2019. He was 39 years old and a resident of Duluth. He passed after a long illness and is survived by his parents Fred and Rose DuBois, as well as his sisters Alicia and Lindsay, and blended family siblings Roman, Linda, and Steve. He is further survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Jason was raised in the low country region of Georgia and went on to work professionally as a telecommunications technician. He most enjoyed caring for pets, doing projects around the house, and taking care of others when needed. A private family service will be held to celebrate his life in the coming weeks.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020