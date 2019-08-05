Resources
PRINE, Jason Jason McKenzie Prine, beloved son, accomplished attorney, and devoted friend, passed away on Aug. 1, 2019, at the age of 42, following a month-long battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Though his life was cut far too short, Jason's contributions were enormous. After attending Northeast High School in St. Petersburg, FL., and graduating magna cum laude from the University of Florida, Jason moved to Atlanta, where he earned a master's in philosophy from Georgia State University and a juris doctorate from Emory University School of Law. In 2010, he joined Drew Eckl & Farnham and was named a partner at the firm last year. To his family, especially his mother, and his many close friends, Jason was their rocka grounding force that possessed inimitable wit and offered astounding kindness. He leaves behind his mother, Sandy Prine Crawford, and her partner, Bill Koons; his father, Morel (Mike) Prine, and his father's wife, Debbie; his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and stepsister; and his vast circle of friends. Jason will be laid to rest Aug. 7, 11 a.m., at Honey Creek Woodlands memorial nature preserve in Conyers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 5, 2019
