APPLING, Juanita Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Juanita G. Appling Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 11 AM, Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd. NW, Atlanta. Instate 10 AM. Father Jerome McKenna, C.P., Celebrant. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on day of service. Preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Tonia Mays (Walter) and Keitha Gantt. Survived by her husband, William; daughters, Mitzi Beebe (Thomas) of Olympia Fields, IL and Cathy Vinson of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Giselle Beebe of Dallas, TX; grandsons, William T. P. Beebe of Olympia Fields, IL and Walter Vinson III of Atlanta, GA; God-daughter, Dr. Dorie Saxon, MD of Atlanta, GA; sisters and brothers, Barbara J. Gantt, Carolyn Jackson (Arthur), John O. Gantt, Jr. (Doris), Cynthia Gantt, Angela Gantt all of Forsyth, GA, Harold W. Gantt (Patricia) of McDonough, GA and Sidney Kinsler (Winston) of College Park, GA; uncle and aunt, David and Oreatha Sewell of Forsyth, GA; other relatives and friends. Viewing today 9 AM 9 PM. Wake this evening 6 PM - 8 PM at Murray Brothers. (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2019