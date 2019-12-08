|
|
DEITS, Jay Jay Hawking Deits of Marietta, GA, passed away on December 4, 2019, just shy of his 81st Birthday. Mr. Deits died of complications from Diabetes. He had this disease for 62 years but lived a full life thanks to his discipline in taking care of himself and the care he received from his family, particularly his wife Marie. He was born in 1938 in Camden, NJ. His parents were George Unwin Deits and Manolita Hawking Deits. He had three sisters-Barbara, Merle and Georgia. He grew up in Falls Church, VA. Mr. Deits was a longtime member of Eastside Baptist Church and was employed at Norfolk Southern Railway where he worked for 38 years. He started as a messenger there delivering mail and worked his way up to Assistant Vice President of Accounting. He graduated from the University of North Carolina with a Bachelors Degree in Business and a MBA and was a devoted Tarheel fan. He was preceded in death by his father and mother and his sisters Merle and Georgia and grandson Danny. He is survived by his wife Marie of 40 years, sister Barbara Irwin, son Chase Deits and wife Gwen, son George Deits and wife Jennifer, his daughter Elizabeth Deits, step daughters Angela Hopkins, Callie Sikes, and Dawn Nash, step son David Hopkins and his wife Brigith, grandchildren Samantha and her husband Brantley Austin, Ryan and wife Kelsey, Alex, Hannah, Amber, Brittney, Joseph and Isabella and great-grandchildren Mason and Charlotte. H. M. Patterson & Son - Canton Hill Chapel, in Marietta is in charge of arrangements. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 3 PM, at Eastside Baptist Church in the main sanctuary. A visitation time will be held at 2 PM in the sanctuary. There will be a reception at the church after the service. The family wishes to thank Angel Companions for providing wonderful caregivers Henrietta and Matthew and would also like to thank Regency Hospice and nurse Pam. Family friends Michelle Leebrick and Susan Loudermilk were also dedicated and special caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019