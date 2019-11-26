Resources
Jay Powell, a member of the Georgia House of Representatives and chairman of the influential Georgia House Rules Committee, died Monday during a retreat of legislative leaders at Brasstown Valley Resort. He was 67.

Powell, a Republican attorney from Camilla, was a powerful advocate for rural Georgia and an authority on tax policy.

Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 26, 2019
