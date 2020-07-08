Jay Rantanen

RANTANEN, Jay F. Jay passed away on July 5, 2020, at age 81. Jay is lovingly survived by his sister Marie (Richard Castle), brother Gerald Rantanen (Regina), nieces Nicole, Sara, Sheri, Marsha and Cyndi plus many cousins, many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Hector and Bertha Rantanen. Jay began his career at Allis-Chalmers in Milwaukee, WI and continued that career with Siemens. His career had him residing in Atlanta, Little Rock, New Orleans, Paris (France), and finally Johnson City, TN where he retired before returning to Milwaukee. Jay was a very active, faithful member of a Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Church (WELS) in each of these cities. Private family services were held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store