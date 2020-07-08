1/
Jay Rantanen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RANTANEN, Jay F. Jay passed away on July 5, 2020, at age 81. Jay is lovingly survived by his sister Marie (Richard Castle), brother Gerald Rantanen (Regina), nieces Nicole, Sara, Sheri, Marsha and Cyndi plus many cousins, many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Hector and Bertha Rantanen. Jay began his career at Allis-Chalmers in Milwaukee, WI and continued that career with Siemens. His career had him residing in Atlanta, Little Rock, New Orleans, Paris (France), and finally Johnson City, TN where he retired before returning to Milwaukee. Jay was a very active, faithful member of a Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Church (WELS) in each of these cities. Private family services were held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved