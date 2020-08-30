1/
Jayne Greenwood-Hinze
GREENWOOD-Hinze, Jayne Lois Jayne Lois Greenwood-Hinze, 60, of Lilburn, GA (formerly of Bryn Mawr, PA) passed away suddenly on August 12, 2020 from complications of the Coronavirus. Jayne is survived by her children Ian, Autumn, and Colin Hinze and their father Keith Hinze. She is also survived by her siblings Irene, Carol, and Thomas and her foster parents Janice Shilcock Silcox of Bryn Mawr and Ed Silcox of Anchorage. Services private. To honor Jayne, please pay it forward and/or perform a random act of kindness. www.wagesandsons.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2020.
