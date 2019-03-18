Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 261-3510
Jaynelle HAWKINS
HAWKINS, Jaynelle "Jay" Jaynelle "Jay" Hawkins, 81, of Brookhaven, Georgia passed away on March 14, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi and graduated from Philadelphia High School in 1955. She was married to her husband Ralph on October 15, 1978. Jay Hawkins had a long career working as a customer service representative for Pitney Bowes. She was a member of 2 local cat clubs and had a passion for reading, cats, and doing crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She and her husband showed their cats in many cat shows across the Southeast and made many friends in the cat fancy. Everyone was charmed by her very pleasant and outgoing personality. Jay Hawkins and her husband would arrive home late on Sunday nights from cat shows and get up on Monday morning and go to work. Even though they did not have children she babysat for neighbors children, sometimes with the help of her husband. She was survived by her husband and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday March 21, 2019 at H.M. Patterson & Son 4550 Peachtree Rd, Brookhaven, Ga 30319 (404.261.3510). Burial will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2019
