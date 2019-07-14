|
HUNT Jr., J.C. "Jeff" Mr. J.C. (Jeff) Hunt, Jr. passed away July 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Hunt and is survived by his daughter, Beverly Turner and her husband Larry of Tyrone; sons, Mickey Hunt and his wife Teresa of Bishop, GA; Danny Hunt and his wife C.C. of New Smyrna Beach, FL; brother, Arthur Hunt and his wife Dot of Prattville, AL; 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Kepley officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until service time at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019