Services
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 419-9234
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Carson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Carson Obituary
CARSON, Jean Jean Hendon Carson (Willa Jean), age 81, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Terry Elsner and Mr. Mark Hendon officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta. Born in Woodstock, GA, Mrs. Carson moved to Powder Springs 33 years ago from Jonesboro, GA. After graduating from Southwest High School in Atlanta in 1956, she worked for AT&T, retiring after a 25 year career. She was also an avid reader, loved history, enjoyed teaching Sunday School, and her passion was painting. She was a talented artist, and was a member of Lost Mountain Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Edwin Simpson in 1988 and Ralph Raymond Carson in 2010. Survivors include 5 Siblings, Wilburn "Will" (Francie) Hendon, Marietta, GA, Dr. David Warren Hendon, Waco, TX, Dorothy Laverne Hendon, Hiram, GA, George Wayne (Amy) Hendon, Monroe, GA and Sharon Grace (Donald) Scott, Hiram, GA.The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 5 until 9 PM, at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
Download Now