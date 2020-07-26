COX (WOMMACK), Jean Jean Wommack Cox, age 90, was born in Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta, GA on November 25, 1929. On July 22, 2020, she passed away peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ, at home with family at her side. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Wynne and Molly Shuck Wommack, and her precious husband of 67 years, James E. "Ed" Cox. She attended Decatur Girls High, the University of GA, and Business School. She was active in the former Doraville A.R. Presbyterian Church, then later in Peachtree Corners A.R. Presbyterian Church as long time Children's Sunday School teacher, Women's Bible Study leader, and in Community Outreach. She also loved attending Bible Study Fellowship. Jean was long respected in her love of sharing her love of Christ and is rejoicing with Him even today. An accomplished artist in watercolors, acrylics, and pencil, her works adorn the walls of family across the South. Jean is survived by three children, James E. "Jim" Cox, Jr. (Brenda) of Greensboro, NC, Dottie Cox Stolzberg (John) of Peachtree Corners, GA. and Susan Cox Sendt (Jeff) of Magnolia, TX. Six grandchildren knew her as "Granny", Jamie Cheshire-Opp of Long Beach, CA, Adam Cheshire of Atlanta, GA, James E. "Jed" Cox, lll of Greensboro, NC, Dana Nordlander of Magnolia, TX, Rachel Russell of Winnsboro, TX, and Molly Milillo of Houston, TX. Jean had eighteen great-grandchildren, Rane, Gabe, Jude, Jenna Hannah, Brady, James lV, Josiah, Sam, Alli, Jacob, Ryan, Drew, Jordan, Emily, Emma, Zeek, and Malachi. She was a very much loved Wife, Mama, Granny (Granny Jean to some), and Great-Granny. She was quite the Southern lady with so many more stories to tell. A family graveside service will be held at a later date at the City of Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, GA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Jean's beloved Bonclarken Assembly Grounds, 500 Pine Dr., Flat Rock, NC 28713 or Peachtree Corners A.R. Presbyterian Church, 5918 Spalding Dr., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.