Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale
351 North Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 294-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale
351 North Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA 30079
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bride Temple Church
Stone Mountain, GA
View Map
Jean CRAWLEY Obituary
CRAWLEY, Jean B. Funeral Service for Mrs. Jean B. Crawley of Lithonia, Ga. will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 11 AM at Bride Temple Church 5499 Stillhouse Road Stone Mountain, Ga. 30083 with Senior Pastor, Bishop Simeon U. Anderson, officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Remains will lie in state from 10 AM until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Family Hour from 6-7 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, Ga. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 25, 2019
