CRAWLEY, Jean B. Funeral Service for Mrs. Jean B. Crawley of Lithonia, Ga. will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 11 AM at Bride Temple Church 5499 Stillhouse Road Stone Mountain, Ga. 30083 with Senior Pastor, Bishop Simeon U. Anderson, officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Remains will lie in state from 10 AM until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Family Hour from 6-7 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, Ga. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 25, 2019