DANIEL, Jean Hammack The family of Jean Hammack Daniel lost a devoted mother and grandmother on June 25, 2019. She was the wife of Judge William W. Daniel from Eastman, GA, and the daughter of Ross Eugene Hammack and Willie Lee Phillips. Jean was born in Cochran, GA on August 2, 1925. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Georgia with a degree in mathematics. Jean and her husband settled in Atlanta where he practiced law and later became a Fulton County Superior Court Judge. A woman of strong faith, Jean was an active member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church for many years and later, Crabapple Baptist Church. She was known for her volunteer activities in the church and her famous birthday cakes, which she baked for countless friends and church members. Jean is survived by her three daughters: Mary Stark (John) of Atlanta; Judi Lawson (Stan) of Cleveland, GA; and Isabell Daniel (James Eisenmann) of Farmington, GA. In addition to her daughters, Jean is survived by her grandchildren: John Lawson (Kim); Katie Martin (Lucas); Emily Stark; and Eva Daniel. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 on Saturday, June 29, followed by a memorial service at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA. Interment will be at 4:00 in Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt.Vernon Hwy, NW, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to: Alzheimer's Foundation of America, [email protected]; Respite Care Atlanta, [email protected]; or Crabapple First Baptist Church, [email protected] or 12760 Birmingham Hwy, Milton, GA 30004; and Gideons International, [email protected] Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019