Jean Daugherty

DAUGHERTY, Jean Jean Emerson Daugherty, 92, passed away at her home in June 11, 2020 from Alzheimers Disease. Born on March 5, 1928, in Grand Rapids, MI, she was the daughter of the late Carl Clifford and Ruth Crocker Emerson and grew up in Dallas, GA. She was preceded in death by her son, Norman Daugherty, Jr. (Ned) and is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Norman, daughter, Lisa Daugherty Snoddy (Mark), daughter-in-law, Donna Cason Daugherty, grandchildren, Casie Daugherty, Sarah Daugherty, Mark Snoddy III, and Margaret Snoddy Casto (Michael). She is also survived by 2 sisters, Shirley Kelly Haynes and Carolyn Schrimsher Barnes and several nieces and nephews. Jean was a school teacher prior to raising her children. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cartersville and was involved with the Women of the Church, volunteered at The Clothes Closet, and was a Pink Lady at Sam Howell Memorial Hospital for many years. She also enjoyed reading and needlework. Due to the current circumstances, a private family memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in her memory to First Presbyterian Church, 183 W. Main St., Cartersville, Ga 30120. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.owenfunerals.com. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville is honored to serve Jean's family in this difficult time.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.