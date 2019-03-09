Jean Ethyl Campbell Farrington Inzer, 92, of Johns Creek, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

She was born on July 18, 1926, in the Canal Zone, Panama, to Esther Westman Campbell and Charles P. Campbell. She attended elementary and high school in the Canal Zone and then business school in Kansas City, Missouri. She worked for many years for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In later years, she enjoyed traveling the world with her friend Gladys, and teaching Sunday School at Woodland Hills Baptist Church.

She is predeceased by her first husband, Andrew Farrington and her second husband, Henry Inzer.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Cynthia Farrington, Melbourne, Florida; Richard and Cindy Farrington, Duluth; five grandchildren and sons-in-law, Chris Farrington, Alisa and Jonathan Norris, Cheryl Farrington, Ashley Farrington and Daniel Hill, and Katie and Craig Redmon; and by one great granddaughter, Rosalie Farrington-Hill. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 1 PM. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary