EVANS, Jean Jean Priscilla Fowler Evans, 88, of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully in her sleep September 15, 2019. For most of her life, she was a stay at home mother to her three sons, Sam, Lovick and Phillip. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Samuel G. Evans, Jr. The family will welcome visitors from 2 - 4 PM, on Saturday, Sept. 21, and at a celebration of her life service immediately following at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Rd., in Roswell. Full obituary available at www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 18, 2019