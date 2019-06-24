Services
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 210-2700
Jean KING
Jean KING Obituary
KING, Jean Mrs. Jean Bryant Speer King age 89 of Jonesboro passed away June 22, 2019. Mrs. King was a 1950 graduate of Georgia Baptist School of Nursing. She was a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alfred Lawrence King, Sr.. She is survived by her children: Alfred Lawrence King, Jr. of Indian Rock Beach, FL, Charles Wesley King of Flowery Branch and Jerry Francis King of Jonesboro; brother: John Wesley Speer of North Charleston, SC; sister: Mary Jackson of Murphy, NC; grandchildren: Alfred Lawrence King, III, Jennifer Marie Jorge (Francisco) and Amberly Kristine Oakes (Derrick). A graveside service will he held at 11 AM, Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Park with Rev. Irvin Pearre officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 24, 2019
