KIRKLAND, Jean Jean Kirkland, 90, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on November 12, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Jean was born in Metter, GA to Wallace and Exie Leona Kirkland on September 29, 1929. She went to school in Metter, GA and graduated from Brewton-Parker College. She was the head librarian of the Patent Department at Georgia Tech. Jean enjoyed reading, sewing and found most joy in spending time with family. Jean was preceded in death by her four sisters: Lucile K. Smith, Lanelle Ellis, Bobbie Meeks and Peggy Joyce Kirkland. Jean is survived by nieces and nephews, David H. Smith (Faye), Janet Ellis, Bill Ellis (Amy), Nolan Meeks (Kim), Alan Meeks (Laurie); great-nephews, Brett D. Smith and Devin H. Smith and brother-in-law, Russell Ellis. Pallbearers will be David H. Smith, Brett D. Smith, Nolan Meeks and Bob Goggin. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Metter Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Metter, Candler County, GA. Memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be made to First Baptist Church Atlanta. The family of Jean wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Michael S. Katz, Tonya Woodward and caregivers with Superior Home Care, Inc. and friend and financial advisor Bob Goggin with Atticus Wealth Management.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019