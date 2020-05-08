Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Jean Lynn Obituary
LYNN (BURKE), Jean Elizabeth Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Jean Elizabeth Burke Lynn, age 100, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 AM, at Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St., Riverdale, GA 30274. Pastor Christopher M. Waller, Officiating. Interment, Dudley Memorial Cemetery, Dublin, GA. Mama Lynn is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Carolyn E. Cooper, Barbara E. Grier (Eddie), Joann B. Neal (James), and Leola L. Hatcher (Harry), grandchildren, Christopher Cooper (Celeste), Eluna Julks, Wanda Johnson, Tamara Grier, Eddie Grier, III (LeRon), Temperance Neal, Patience Kenneybrew (Deonte), Phebe Neal, Glory Brinson (Marcus), and Brittany L. Hatcher, great-grandchildren, DeAngelo Julks, James Julks, Angel Billingslea, Rashan Cook, Kiah Simon, Jayden Simon, and Ivy Grier, nephew, Melvin Burke, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing today from 2 PM - 6 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2020
