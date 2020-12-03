1/
Jean McElwaney Pollard
POLLARD (MCELWANEY), Jean

Mrs. Jean McElwaney Pollard of Tyrone passed away December 1, 2020. Jean was retired from Arrow Shirt Company after many years of service, after her retirement she was employed with the Fayette County Board of Education as a school bus driver for 15 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Walter L. Pollard and son, Michael Pollard. Mrs. Pollard is survived by her son, Doug Pollard of Tyrone and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 3 o'clock at Sharon Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jenny Anderson. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com [parrottfuneralhome.com]. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:30 until 2:30 pm. at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
