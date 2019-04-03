MILLARD, Jean Martin Jean a native Savannahian went to St Vincent's Academy. As a single Mother she worked at Kennickell Printing Co. and Savannah Bank and Trust to support her two children, Regina and Calvin. She was always out spoken, determined and quick to give you her beautiful warm smile. She always put her children first. She loved to read, she loved a good movie, and she loved her dogs. Anyone on her heart was showered with cards, emails, and calls. You always knew she was thinking about you. Let's not forget her love for holiday decorating. Not one square inch in her home was spared holiday trimming. Handmade, mechanical, musical, and colorful items all came to life with her imagination and gift for making it magical. She expectantly passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 28, 2018 in Marietta Georgia. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, great grandmother, and Aunt. She is survived by her Husband Edward H. Millard, her children Calvin Haupt, (Crystal), Regina Kourafas, (Jim), Cathey Hansen, (Lew), Ellen Millard, Her Grand Children, Alexa Longfellow, (Mike), Nick Kourafas, (Aimee), Caroline, C.J., Avery (who is named after her), Ian, Great Grandchild Catherine, and Niece Angela Henry. There will be a viewing on Thursday April 4, 2019 from 5 to 7 located at H.M. Patterson & Son Canton Chapel in Marietta, Georgia. On Friday, she will be buried in Athens, Tennessee. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Small Paws (Pet Rescue) 5287 Covington Hwy, Decatur, Georgia 30035. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary