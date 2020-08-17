1/
Jean Mooty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOOTY, Jean Jean Lee Mooty, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. An Atlanta native and lifelong metro area resident, she graduated from the Atlanta Division of the University of Georgia in 1956. Shortly afterward, Jean took a position in the administrative business office of Emory University Hospital and stayed there until she retired in 1999. In retirement she enjoyed deepening her membership at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church and in the Heaton Park Garden Club. The only child of Cornelius Peeples Lee and Ina Wood Lee, she was predeceased by her husband of 40 years Tom Ripley Mooty, and her son Kenneth Wood Pritchett. Jean leaves behind her daughter Lisa Ann Mooty, granddaughters Sarah Jean Pritchett, Katherine Pritchett Goodson, Virginia Rose Hines, and Ripley Ann Hines, as well as a great-granddaughter Leah Ann Goodson. A graveside service is planned for 11am on Wednesday, August 19, at the City Cemetery of Covington (Southview.) To leave condolences or share a memory, please visit www.asturner.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
City Cemetery of Covington (Southview.)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved