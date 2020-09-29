1/1
Jean Niebruegge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NIEBRUEGGE, Jean Hammond


December 26, 1929 - September 27, 2020

On September 27, 2020 Mrs. Jean Niebruegge, a resident of Buford, loving wife and mother went home to be with her heavenly father. She was the wife of Harry Niebruegge Jr., a Navy war veteran in the Korean Conflict 1951 ? 1955. She was an active member of Indian Creek Baptist Church for 50 years. She was very involved with Meals on Wheels and later taught an English language class for International residents. She is survived by her son Don and her daughter Diane. She has two grandsons, a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson. Funeral services will be held September 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons. Friends are invited to visit with the family September 29, 2020 from 6 ? 8 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons, 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033. (404) 292-1551.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved