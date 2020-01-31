|
|
DENNIS (PURYEAR), Jean Jean Puryear Dennis died peacefully at her residence at Canterbury Court on January 29th, 2020. Jean was born in Nashville, Tennessee in 1932 to Margaret McKeand and William A. Puryear. She graduated from Ward Belmont Preparatory School and Denison University. After college, she worked for the American Field Service, a student exchange program in New York City, where she met her beloved husband, Brown Wimberly Dennis of Macon, GA. Jean is survived by their dear children Brown and Kathryn of Macon, Margaret Dennis Hoch of Swarthmore, PA, and Julie and Craig Maxwell, of Atlanta, her grandchildren Brown III and Annie, Sarah and Wimberly Dennis, Jean and Jack Hoch, Margaret, Elisabeth, William, and David Maxwell and her precious great grand-daughter Townes Dennis. Please come sing the grand old hymns of the church in her memory on February 1st, 2020 at 4:00 PM at North Avenue Presbyterian Church in Atlanta with a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marion Medical Mission, 1412 Shawnee Drive, Marion, IL 62959, which is a gift of clean water in the African countries of Malawi, Tanzania, and Zambia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 31, 2020