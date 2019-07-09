SMITH (Hoffner), Jean Jean Hoffner Smith, of Raleigh passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at Lake Lure, NC at the age of 86. She was born on February 12, 1933 in Salisbury, NC to the late Council Hoffner and Mabel Roberts Hoffner, and was happily married to Banner Smith, who still survives, for 66 years. Also surviving are her five children: Colin (Shelley) Smith of Flowery Branch, GA; Leonard (Jan) Smith of Braselton, GA; Melinda (Andy) Knowles of Raleigh; Maureen (Bill) King of Raleigh; and Kyle Smith of Asheville, along with 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceeded in death by her sister Jerry Hoke and one grandson, Shane Smith. Jean grew up in Salisbury and played the French horn in the Marching Band at Boyden High School where she graduated. From there, she was awarded a music scholarship to Catawba College. Early in their marriage, she and her husband resided in Charlotte, NC and were charter members of Plaza Methodist Church where she was the children's choir leader. They moved their family to Tucker GA in 1967, where she was a long-time member of Tucker United Methodist Church and the Christian Friendship Sunday School class. As a mother of five, Jean devoted her life to raising her children in a fun and happy home. She was an amazing southern cook famous for her hot relish, lemon chess pie and holiday stickies. She played piano, and was an accomplished artist specializing in oil paintings. Jean was a talented seamstress who sewed and designed outfits for her daughters, and window treatments for the home. She was an award-winning floral designer, active in the Lake Ivanhoe Garden Club and the Dekalb County Federation of Garden Clubs, and served as President for several terms. Jean loved flowers so much that she started her own company, Floral Pizazz, and provided flower arrangements for many weddings, parties, church events, and other special occasions. In later years Jean got immersed with two different Red Hat groups in the Tucker area. Jean had an effervescence and creative flair that spilled over into everything she touched. She will be lovingly remembered for her easy laugh, her flamboyantly stylish and elegant wardrobe, and her incredible zest and appetite for all the wonders of life that swung her way. The visitation will be from 10-11AM Wed. July 10 in the church parlor at First United Methodist Church of Salisbury, NC. Funeral service will follow at 11AM in the Church Chapel with Rev. Mark Conforti officiating. The burial will follow at City Memorial Park Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. A memorial service and celebration of her life is planned at Tucker First Methodist Church on Saturday, July 13 at 11am in Tucker, GA. If you care to add a touch of Jean's flair to your attire for the services the family welcomes it. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 9, 2019