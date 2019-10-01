Services
STONE (RHODES), Jean Ms. Jean Rhodes Stone, age 77, of Doraville, GA, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 after losing a heroic battle to dementia. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 12 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The burial will follow the service at North Atlanta Memorial Park. The family will receive friends that same day from 10 AM to 12 PM, at the funeral home. Jean sadly left behind her daughter, Cristy Bennett and her husband, Daniel, both of Auburn, GA; granddaughter, Ashley McDaniel and her husband Joseph and grandson "little man", Logan Bryce, all of Dacula, GA; grandson, Cale Stone and his wife Rosalia and beautiful great-granddaughter, Ralissa Joyce, all of Stone Mountain, GA. Mama Jean was an extraordinary woman that was caring, giving, kind and loving, with a heart of gold. She will be missed immensely and loved more than she'll ever know. May she forever be at peace in the valley. Online condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2019
